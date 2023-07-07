Extras
Franco decides to help Giovanna despite the warnings of his godfather, Calligaris.
Saro finds out who killed Vito, and Franco has a shocking revelation.
Giovanna uncovers the truth about Anna. Meanwhile, can Giuseppina forgive Marisella?
Giovanna and Marisella start a new life. Saro and Giuseppina are about to get married.
As Giovanna goes to visit her mother, Marisella returns to take revenge on Calligaris.
Giuseppina decides to seek her revenge by destroying the happiness of Saro and Marisella.
Giovanna makes a promise to let go of the past in return for Franco’s life.
An invisible enemy continues to threaten the happiness of everyone involved.
Giovanna gets news that both of her parents have died. Worse, they've disinherited her.
Calligaris reveals his connection to Anna Spada to Franco; Giovanna still has questions.
