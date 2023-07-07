Extras
Saro finds out who killed Vito, and Franco has a shocking revelation.
As Giovanna goes to visit her mother, Marisella returns to take revenge on Calligaris.
Franco decides to help Giovanna despite the warnings of his godfather, Calligaris.
Giovanna uncovers the truth about Anna. Meanwhile, can Giuseppina forgive Marisella?
Giovanna and Marisella start a new life. Saro and Giuseppina are about to get married.
An invisible enemy continues to threaten the happiness of everyone involved.
Giuseppina decides to seek her revenge by destroying the happiness of Saro and Marisella.
Giovanna makes a promise to let go of the past in return for Franco’s life.
Saro gets his warrant, but the arrest only deepens the mystery of Vito's murder.
Saro has joined the police in hopes of avenging his brother's murder.
Giovanna gets news that both of her parents have died. Worse, they've disinherited her.
