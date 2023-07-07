100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sign In
PBS Passport
Giovanna's Journey (Winds of Passion)

Episode 3

Season 1 Episode 3 | 43m 51s

While Giovanna tries to get closer to the truth about her mother, feelings develop between her and Franco. Thanks to Saro, Marisella wins her family’s support. Saro’s attention, however, makes Giuseppina jealous.

Aired: 06/29/23
Funding for Giovanna's Journey (Winds of Passion) is provided by Viking.
Extras
Watch 44:38
Giovanna's Journey (Winds of Passion)
Episode 1
Franco decides to help Giovanna despite the warnings of his godfather, Calligaris.
Episode: S2 E1 | 44:38
Watch 42:56
Giovanna's Journey (Winds of Passion)
Episode 3
Saro finds out who killed Vito, and Franco has a shocking revelation.
Episode: S2 E3 | 42:56
Watch 44:25
Giovanna's Journey (Winds of Passion)
Episode 4
Giovanna uncovers the truth about Anna. Meanwhile, can Giuseppina forgive Marisella?
Episode: S2 E4 | 44:25
Watch 43:31
Giovanna's Journey (Winds of Passion)
Episode 7
Giovanna and Marisella start a new life. Saro and Giuseppina are about to get married.
Episode: S2 E7 | 43:31
Watch 42:36
Giovanna's Journey (Winds of Passion)
Episode 2
As Giovanna goes to visit her mother, Marisella returns to take revenge on Calligaris.
Episode: S2 E2 | 42:36
Watch 43:29
Giovanna's Journey (Winds of Passion)
Episode 6
Giuseppina decides to seek her revenge by destroying the happiness of Saro and Marisella.
Episode: S2 E6 | 43:29
Watch 43:49
Giovanna's Journey (Winds of Passion)
Episode 5
Giovanna makes a promise to let go of the past in return for Franco’s life.
Episode: S2 E5 | 43:49
Watch 45:56
Giovanna's Journey (Winds of Passion)
Episode 8
An invisible enemy continues to threaten the happiness of everyone involved.
Episode: S2 E8 | 45:56
Watch 45:36
Giovanna's Journey (Winds of Passion)
Episode 1
Giovanna gets news that both of her parents have died. Worse, they've disinherited her.
Episode: S1 E1 | 45:36
Watch 44:10
Giovanna's Journey (Winds of Passion)
Episode 4
Calligaris reveals his connection to Anna Spada to Franco; Giovanna still has questions.
Episode: S1 E4 | 44:10
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Season 2
  • Season 1
Watch 42:56
Giovanna's Journey (Winds of Passion)
Episode 3
Saro finds out who killed Vito, and Franco has a shocking revelation.
Episode: S2 E3 | 42:56
Watch 44:25
Giovanna's Journey (Winds of Passion)
Episode 4
Giovanna uncovers the truth about Anna. Meanwhile, can Giuseppina forgive Marisella?
Episode: S2 E4 | 44:25
Watch 43:31
Giovanna's Journey (Winds of Passion)
Episode 7
Giovanna and Marisella start a new life. Saro and Giuseppina are about to get married.
Episode: S2 E7 | 43:31
Watch 45:56
Giovanna's Journey (Winds of Passion)
Episode 8
An invisible enemy continues to threaten the happiness of everyone involved.
Episode: S2 E8 | 45:56
Watch 43:29
Giovanna's Journey (Winds of Passion)
Episode 6
Giuseppina decides to seek her revenge by destroying the happiness of Saro and Marisella.
Episode: S2 E6 | 43:29
Watch 43:49
Giovanna's Journey (Winds of Passion)
Episode 5
Giovanna makes a promise to let go of the past in return for Franco’s life.
Episode: S2 E5 | 43:49
Watch 44:38
Giovanna's Journey (Winds of Passion)
Episode 1
Franco decides to help Giovanna despite the warnings of his godfather, Calligaris.
Episode: S2 E1 | 44:38
Watch 42:36
Giovanna's Journey (Winds of Passion)
Episode 2
As Giovanna goes to visit her mother, Marisella returns to take revenge on Calligaris.
Episode: S2 E2 | 42:36
Watch 44:34
Giovanna's Journey (Winds of Passion)
Episode 5
Marisella continues to hide from her feelings for Saro.
Episode: S1 E5 | 44:34
Watch 41:17
Giovanna's Journey (Winds of Passion)
Episode 6
Giovanna manages to discover the truth about Anna and the A she has etched onto her side.
Episode: S1 E6 | 41:17