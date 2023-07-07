Extras
Saro finds out who killed Vito, and Franco has a shocking revelation.
Giovanna uncovers the truth about Anna. Meanwhile, can Giuseppina forgive Marisella?
Giovanna and Marisella start a new life. Saro and Giuseppina are about to get married.
An invisible enemy continues to threaten the happiness of everyone involved.
Giuseppina decides to seek her revenge by destroying the happiness of Saro and Marisella.
Giovanna makes a promise to let go of the past in return for Franco’s life.
Franco decides to help Giovanna despite the warnings of his godfather, Calligaris.
As Giovanna goes to visit her mother, Marisella returns to take revenge on Calligaris.
Desperate to uncover the truth, Giovanna may have endangered someone close to her.
Marisella goes to meet Saro to straighten things out, but it doesn’t quite go to plan.
Marisella continues to hide from her feelings for Saro.
