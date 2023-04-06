Bipolar Disorder A Conversation With Kay Redfield Jamison P1

Extras
A support organization designed to give opportunities to people living with mental illness
Non-profit founded by families impacted by mental illness provides free resources.
Self-reflection, connections, and more ways to improve neuroplasticity for healthy aging.
The psychologist and MacArthur Fellow shares her experience as a researcher and patient.
Treating anorexia nervosa, bulimia nervosa, binge eating, and more food disorders.
The role of environment and pre-existing risk factors in BPD has identified new therapies.
Recognizing anxiety or depression in children and when to seek medical treatment.
Confidential mental health resource lowers barriers to care and treatment
Behavioral analysis, prescription compliance and more factors of successful treatment.
Research on rising rates among cultural groups, effective prevention, and more.
The unique symptoms of PTSD in youth, and treatments specific to children after trauma.
Understanding the risk factors for homelessness and the need for mental health support.
A holistic approach to medical care for the homeless makes mental health a priority.
Prenatal choline supplements may offer prevention to decrease the risk of schizophrenia.
Coordinated care for adolescents experiencing hallucinations and other symptoms.
Brain scans revealing biological markers can aid with diagnosis & treatment of depression.
A ketogenic diet may help patients with bipolar disorder, epilepsy, and schizophrenia.
Potential long-term effects of Covid on mental health include depression and anxiety.
A program specialized in academics and life skills for neurodiverse children.
Demystifying the symptoms of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder in youth.