NAMI: National Alliance on Mental Illness

A support organization designed to give opportunities to people living with mental illness
The psychologist and MacArthur Fellow shares her experience as a researcher and patient.
Behavioral analysis, prescription compliance and more factors of successful treatment.
Research on rising rates among cultural groups, effective prevention, and more.
Treating anorexia nervosa, bulimia nervosa, binge eating, and more food disorders.
Identifying risk factors, survivor grief, strategies for intervention, and more.
Self-reflection, connections, and more ways to improve neuroplasticity for healthy aging.
The role of environment and pre-existing risk factors in BPD has identified new therapies.
Recognizing anxiety or depression in children and when to seek medical treatment.
Connections between diabetes, depression and bipolar disorder may influence treatment.
Demystifying the symptoms of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder in youth.
A program specialized in academics and life skills for neurodiverse children.
Coordinated care for adolescents experiencing hallucinations and other symptoms.
Brain scans revealing biological markers can aid with diagnosis & treatment of depression.
Prenatal choline supplements may offer prevention to decrease the risk of schizophrenia.
The unique symptoms of PTSD in youth, and treatments specific to children after trauma.
A holistic approach to medical care for the homeless makes mental health a priority.
Understanding the risk factors for homelessness and the need for mental health support.
Diagnosing anxiety in adolescence can decrease the risk of other mental disorders.