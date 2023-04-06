100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Healthy Minds With Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein

Wisdom and Healthy Aging

Season 8 Episode 6 | 26m 47s

Self-reflection, social connections, humor, and more factors that can improve neuroplasticity, as studies show the impact of mental health on aging. Guest: Dilip V. Jeste, M.D., former Senior Associate Dean for Healthy Aging and Senior Care, Professor of Psychiatry and Neurosciences, and author of Wiser: The Scientific Roots of Wisdom, Compassion and What Makes Us Good.

Aired: 04/30/23 | Expires: 04/03/26
Extras
Watch 26:46
Healthy Minds With Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein
Creating Community and Giving Hope: Clubhouse International
A support organization designed to give opportunities to people living with mental illness
Episode: S8 E13 | 26:46
Watch 26:47
Healthy Minds With Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein
NAMI: National Alliance on Mental Illness
Non-profit founded by families impacted by mental illness provides free resources.
Episode: S8 E12 | 26:47
Watch 26:47
Healthy Minds With Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein
Suicide Prevention: What You and Your Family Need To Know P2
Identifying risk factors, survivor grief, strategies for intervention, and more.
Episode: S8 E5 | 26:47
Watch 26:46
Healthy Minds With Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein
Bipolar Disorder A Conversation With Kay Redfield Jamison P2
The psychologist and MacArthur Fellow shares her experience as a researcher and patient.
Episode: S8 E11 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Healthy Minds With Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein
Eating Disorders: Early Detection and Intervention
Treating anorexia nervosa, bulimia nervosa, binge eating, and more food disorders.
Episode: S8 E8 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Healthy Minds With Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein
Bipolar Disorder A Conversation With Kay Redfield Jamison P1
The psychologist and MacArthur Fellow shares her experience as a researcher and patient.
Episode: S8 E10 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Healthy Minds With Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein
Borderline Personality Disorder
The role of environment and pre-existing risk factors in BPD has identified new therapies.
Episode: S8 E9 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Healthy Minds With Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein
Childhood Anxiety & Depression: What Parents Needs To Know
Recognizing anxiety or depression in children and when to seek medical treatment.
Episode: S8 E7 | 26:46
Watch 26:47
Healthy Minds With Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein
Help For Veterans & Military Families: Headstrong Project
Confidential mental health resource lowers barriers to care and treatment
Episode: S8 E2 | 26:47
Watch 26:47
Healthy Minds With Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein
Schizophrenia: Understanding Diagnosis and Treatment
Behavioral analysis, prescription compliance and more factors of successful treatment.
Episode: S8 E3 | 26:47
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Healthy Minds With Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein Season 9
  • Healthy Minds With Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein Season 8
  • Healthy Minds With Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein Season 7
  • Season 6
  • Season 5
Watch 26:46
Healthy Minds With Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein
Post-Traumatic Stress in Children and Adolescents
The unique symptoms of PTSD in youth, and treatments specific to children after trauma.
Episode: S9 E5 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Healthy Minds With Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein
Helping People who are Homeless, Part 2
Understanding the risk factors for homelessness and the need for mental health support.
Episode: S9 E4 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Healthy Minds With Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein
Helping People who are Homeless, Part 1
A holistic approach to medical care for the homeless makes mental health a priority.
Episode: S9 E3 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Healthy Minds With Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein
Prenatal Choline and Brain Health
Prenatal choline supplements may offer prevention to decrease the risk of schizophrenia.
Episode: S9 E6 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Healthy Minds With Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein
Treatment of Early Psychosis
Coordinated care for adolescents experiencing hallucinations and other symptoms.
Episode: S9 E8 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Healthy Minds With Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein
Diagnosis and Treatment for Subtypes of Depression
Brain scans revealing biological markers can aid with diagnosis & treatment of depression.
Episode: S9 E7 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Healthy Minds With Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein
Metabolic Psychiatry
A ketogenic diet may help patients with bipolar disorder, epilepsy, and schizophrenia.
Episode: S9 E1 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Healthy Minds With Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein
Update on COVID and Mental Health
Potential long-term effects of Covid on mental health include depression and anxiety.
Episode: S9 E2 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Healthy Minds With Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein
Education and Opportunities for People with Neurodiversity
A program specialized in academics and life skills for neurodiverse children.
Episode: S9 E11 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Healthy Minds With Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein
ADHD: What You Need to Know
Demystifying the symptoms of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder in youth.
Episode: S9 E10 | 26:46