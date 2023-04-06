Borderline Personality Disorder

Extras
A support organization designed to give opportunities to people living with mental illness
Non-profit founded by families impacted by mental illness provides free resources.
Identifying risk factors, survivor grief, strategies for intervention, and more.
The psychologist and MacArthur Fellow shares her experience as a researcher and patient.
Treating anorexia nervosa, bulimia nervosa, binge eating, and more food disorders.
Self-reflection, connections, and more ways to improve neuroplasticity for healthy aging.
The psychologist and MacArthur Fellow shares her experience as a researcher and patient.
Recognizing anxiety or depression in children and when to seek medical treatment.
Confidential mental health resource lowers barriers to care and treatment
Behavioral analysis, prescription compliance and more factors of successful treatment.
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Healthy Minds With Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein Season 9
-
Healthy Minds With Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein Season 8
-
Healthy Minds With Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein Season 7
-
Season 6
-
Season 5
Connections between diabetes, depression and bipolar disorder may influence treatment.
Demystifying the symptoms of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder in youth.
A program specialized in academics and life skills for neurodiverse children.
Coordinated care for adolescents experiencing hallucinations and other symptoms.
Brain scans revealing biological markers can aid with diagnosis & treatment of depression.
Prenatal choline supplements may offer prevention to decrease the risk of schizophrenia.
The unique symptoms of PTSD in youth, and treatments specific to children after trauma.
A holistic approach to medical care for the homeless makes mental health a priority.
Understanding the risk factors for homelessness and the need for mental health support.
Diagnosing anxiety in adolescence can decrease the risk of other mental disorders.