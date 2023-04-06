100 WVIA Way
Healthy Minds With Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein

Borderline Personality Disorder

Season 8 Episode 9 | 26m 46s

Growing awareness of this mental illness characterized by heightened emotional response and volatile relationships, has led to more research in identifying the role of environment and risk factors, and new therapies to manage and treat patients with the involvement of their families. Guest: Edward A. Selby, Ph.D., Associate Professor and Director of Clinical Training, Rutgers.

Aired: 04/30/23 | Expires: 04/03/26
Extras
Watch 26:46
Healthy Minds With Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein
Creating Community and Giving Hope: Clubhouse International
A support organization designed to give opportunities to people living with mental illness
Episode: S8 E13 | 26:46
Watch 26:47
Healthy Minds With Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein
NAMI: National Alliance on Mental Illness
Non-profit founded by families impacted by mental illness provides free resources.
Episode: S8 E12 | 26:47
Watch 26:47
Healthy Minds With Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein
Suicide Prevention: What You and Your Family Need To Know P2
Identifying risk factors, survivor grief, strategies for intervention, and more.
Episode: S8 E5 | 26:47
Watch 26:46
Healthy Minds With Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein
Bipolar Disorder A Conversation With Kay Redfield Jamison P2
The psychologist and MacArthur Fellow shares her experience as a researcher and patient.
Episode: S8 E11 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Healthy Minds With Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein
Eating Disorders: Early Detection and Intervention
Treating anorexia nervosa, bulimia nervosa, binge eating, and more food disorders.
Episode: S8 E8 | 26:46
Watch 26:47
Healthy Minds With Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein
Wisdom and Healthy Aging
Self-reflection, connections, and more ways to improve neuroplasticity for healthy aging.
Episode: S8 E6 | 26:47
Watch 26:46
Healthy Minds With Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein
Bipolar Disorder A Conversation With Kay Redfield Jamison P1
The psychologist and MacArthur Fellow shares her experience as a researcher and patient.
Episode: S8 E10 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Healthy Minds With Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein
Childhood Anxiety & Depression: What Parents Needs To Know
Recognizing anxiety or depression in children and when to seek medical treatment.
Episode: S8 E7 | 26:46
Watch 26:47
Healthy Minds With Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein
Help For Veterans & Military Families: Headstrong Project
Confidential mental health resource lowers barriers to care and treatment
Episode: S8 E2 | 26:47
Watch 26:47
Healthy Minds With Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein
Schizophrenia: Understanding Diagnosis and Treatment
Behavioral analysis, prescription compliance and more factors of successful treatment.
Episode: S8 E3 | 26:47
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Healthy Minds With Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein Season 9
  • Healthy Minds With Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein Season 8
  • Healthy Minds With Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein Season 7
  • Season 6
  • Season 5
Watch 26:46
Healthy Minds With Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein
Mental Health, Obesity and Diabetes
Connections between diabetes, depression and bipolar disorder may influence treatment.
Episode: S9 E9 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Healthy Minds With Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein
ADHD: What You Need to Know
Demystifying the symptoms of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder in youth.
Episode: S9 E10 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Healthy Minds With Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein
Education and Opportunities for People with Neurodiversity
A program specialized in academics and life skills for neurodiverse children.
Episode: S9 E11 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Healthy Minds With Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein
Treatment of Early Psychosis
Coordinated care for adolescents experiencing hallucinations and other symptoms.
Episode: S9 E8 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Healthy Minds With Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein
Diagnosis and Treatment for Subtypes of Depression
Brain scans revealing biological markers can aid with diagnosis & treatment of depression.
Episode: S9 E7 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Healthy Minds With Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein
Prenatal Choline and Brain Health
Prenatal choline supplements may offer prevention to decrease the risk of schizophrenia.
Episode: S9 E6 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Healthy Minds With Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein
Post-Traumatic Stress in Children and Adolescents
The unique symptoms of PTSD in youth, and treatments specific to children after trauma.
Episode: S9 E5 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Healthy Minds With Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein
Helping People who are Homeless, Part 1
A holistic approach to medical care for the homeless makes mental health a priority.
Episode: S9 E3 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Healthy Minds With Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein
Helping People who are Homeless, Part 2
Understanding the risk factors for homelessness and the need for mental health support.
Episode: S9 E4 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Healthy Minds With Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein
Anxiety in Youth
Diagnosing anxiety in adolescence can decrease the risk of other mental disorders.
Episode: S9 E12 | 26:46