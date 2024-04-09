100 WVIA Way
Healthy Minds With Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein

Helping People who are Homeless, Part 2

Season 9 Episode 4 | 26m 46s

Research to improve clinical care and positive outcomes for the homeless population includes understanding risk factors for homelessness including the need for mental health support during transitions out of the military, jail, and foster care. Guest: Katherine Koh, M.D., Assistant Professor of Psychiatry, Harvard Medical School and Street Psychiatrist, Boston Health Care for the Homeless Program.

Aired: 04/30/24 | Expires: 04/30/27
Watch 26:46
Healthy Minds With Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein
Update on COVID and Mental Health
Potential long-term effects of Covid on mental health include depression and anxiety.
Episode: S9 E2 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Healthy Minds With Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein
Helping People who are Homeless, Part 1
A holistic approach to medical care for the homeless makes mental health a priority.
Episode: S9 E3 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Healthy Minds With Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein
Post-Traumatic Stress in Children and Adolescents
The unique symptoms of PTSD in youth, and treatments specific to children after trauma.
Episode: S9 E5 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Healthy Minds With Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein
Treatment of Early Psychosis
Coordinated care for adolescents experiencing hallucinations and other symptoms.
Episode: S9 E8 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Healthy Minds With Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein
Diagnosis and Treatment for Subtypes of Depression
Brain scans revealing biological markers can aid with diagnosis & treatment of depression.
Episode: S9 E7 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Healthy Minds With Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein
Prenatal Choline and Brain Health
Prenatal choline supplements may offer prevention to decrease the risk of schizophrenia.
Episode: S9 E6 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Healthy Minds With Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein
Metabolic Psychiatry
A ketogenic diet may help patients with bipolar disorder, epilepsy, and schizophrenia.
Episode: S9 E1 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Healthy Minds With Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein
ADHD: What You Need to Know
Demystifying the symptoms of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder in youth.
Episode: S9 E10 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Healthy Minds With Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein
Mental Health, Obesity and Diabetes
Connections between diabetes, depression and bipolar disorder may influence treatment.
Episode: S9 E9 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Healthy Minds With Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein
Education and Opportunities for People with Neurodiversity
A program specialized in academics and life skills for neurodiverse children.
Episode: S9 E11 | 26:46