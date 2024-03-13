AJ’s Extra Superpower, Part 1/AJ’s Extra Superpower, Part 2

When a little girl’s toys keep disappearing from her backyard, Sparks’ Crew discovers the culprit is a neighbor’s dog. How will they keep it out? AJ’s Extra Superpower (his autism) is the key. / The team heads to Citytown Hero Con. AJ is dressed as his hero, Jetman Jones, and is shocked to see that many people are also dressed like him. How will he find the real Jetman Jones in the crowd?