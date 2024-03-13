When Fur Flies/Pumpkin Palooza

Something in the sky is causing a trail of trouble across Citytown. Is it a bird, a plane, or something else? Sparks’ Crew observes the properties of things gone wrong, which leads them to understand the problem. /It’s the day of Pumpkin Palooza and a kid’s decorated pumpkin has been ruined. Sparks’ Crew to the rescue! Learning the culprit is a hungry squirrel, they work together on a solution.