The Butterfly Chasers/Something Shady

When Monarch butterflies are missing from the school garden, Benny and the rest of Sparks’ Crew follow one Monarch to see where it goes. They soon discover that all the Monarchs are on the move...but why?/The shady spot that AJ picked for the class’s outdoor lunch has disappeared. Determined, Sparks' Crew embarks on a mission to find out who, or what, swiped AJ's shade.