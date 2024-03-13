Dog in the Fog/Bye, Bye Dragonfly

When a little dog gets lost in the fog, it’s Sparks’ Crew to the rescue! But, this mission isn’t so easy in the thick fog. How can they find the dog when they can’t even find each other in the fog? / When AJ’s Dragonfly Drone flies away on its own, Sparks’ Crew sets off on a mission to catch it. How can they use clues from nature to help catch this runaway drone?