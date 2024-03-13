Dog in the Fog/Bye, Bye Dragonfly

Extras
Something in the sky is causing trouble./The Crew saves the Pumpkin Palooza.
It’s our heroes’ first day at Hero Elementary./Sparks’ Crew goes on its first mission.
AJ builds a gadget for Fur Blur's squeaks. / Sparks' Crew wants to make a theme song.
Sparks' Crew learns about City Town./ AJ invents a gadget that switches everyone’s powers.
Sara and her friends celebrate the moon viewing. /Sparks' Crew looks for half of the moon.
A little girl’s toys keep disappearing./The team heads to Citytown Hero Con.
Sara loses her superpowers./A mysterious creature has been sighted in Super Superior Lake.
Sparks’ Crew teams up with Hail Caesar./Benny has a case of the “Schmubbles.”
Sparks' Crew comes to the rescue of famous hero, Athletica.
Sara Snap is teacher for the day and the hero lesson is “Strength training!”
Our heroes learn that lots of paper is being wasted./Jetman Jones gets a super sidekick.
The kids follow hot and cold clues./The crew is shocked to see Mr. Sparks on the weekend.
Mr. Sparks gets the "Hero Teacher of the year" award! / Invisigirl makes a cake invisible.
