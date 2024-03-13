A Leg Up/Sneezitis Solution

When a baby porcupine gets itself into predicaments, it’s Sparks’ Crew to the rescue. But, how do they help the little porcupine when they can’t get too close to it? / Fur Blur has come down with “Sneezitis,” a hamster cold. The only cure is to sniff the flower of a certain plant. Sparks' Crew rushes her to the Citytown Greenhouse to find the plant... but which one is it?