Welcome to Berlin

Extras
Latest Episodes
Arthur comes to Harry with a request: marry Helene to save the store.
Vicky becomes estranged from Harry, whose career takes a new direction.
Despite setbacks, Jonass opens to the public. Vicky loves her job as a salesgirl.
Arthur is desperately fighting to get financing for Jonass. Vicky and Harry get closer.
Selling on credit has its downside--Arthur needs money, but Goldmann’s terms are tough.