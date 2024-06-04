100 WVIA Way
House of Promises

The Winds of Change

Season 2 Episode 5 | 45m 45s

Hostility toward Jews is rapidly increasing. Starting to sense he is powerless against the new regime, Arthur appoints Gerd as the manager of Jonass.

Aired: 06/13/24
Watch 46:04
House of Promises
The Heart of Jonass
Despite setbacks, Jonass opens to the public. Vicky loves her job as a salesgirl.
Episode: S1 E3 | 46:04
Watch 46:14
House of Promises
Cherry Blossom
Arthur comes to Harry with a request: marry Helene to save the store.
Episode: S1 E6 | 46:14
Watch 45:58
House of Promises
Heart and Head
Vicky becomes estranged from Harry, whose career takes a new direction.
Episode: S1 E4 | 45:58
Watch 46:05
House of Promises
Seeking Work of Any Kind
Selling on credit has its downside--Arthur needs money, but Goldmann’s terms are tough.
Episode: S1 E5 | 46:05
Watch 44:07
House of Promises
Welcome to Berlin
Vicky comes to Berlin full of hope. But what she finds is a city of poverty and crime.
Episode: S1 E1 | 44:07
Watch 46:04
House of Promises
The Colossus Awakens
Arthur is desperately fighting to get financing for Jonass. Vicky and Harry get closer.
Episode: S1 E2 | 46:04
Watch 46:50
House of Promises
Torn
Vicky decides to marry Wilhelm, but Elsie has a secret that could change things.
Episode: S2 E2 | 46:50
Watch 45:30
House of Promises
Christmas 1932
Vicky and Harry are back together. Meanwhile, the Nazis are gaining influence.
Episode: S2 E3 | 45:30
Watch 46:00
House of Promises
Inseparable
As Jewish assets are seized, Hanni’s paternity is questioned. Elsie is taken by SA men.
Episode: S2 E6 | 46:00
Watch 43:09
House of Promises
Forgiveness
Helene’s father looks for someone to blame. Harry hides away in the apartment.
Episode: S2 E4 | 43:09
Watch 45:32
House of Promises
Broken Promises
It’s 1932 and Vicky has a new partner by her side. Harry and Helena return from America.
Episode: S2 E1 | 45:32
