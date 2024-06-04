Christmas 1932

Extras
Vicky becomes estranged from Harry, whose career takes a new direction.
Arthur comes to Harry with a request: marry Helene to save the store.
Selling on credit has its downside--Arthur needs money, but Goldmann’s terms are tough.
Vicky comes to Berlin full of hope. But what she finds is a city of poverty and crime.
Despite setbacks, Jonass opens to the public. Vicky loves her job as a salesgirl.
Arthur is desperately fighting to get financing for Jonass. Vicky and Harry get closer.
Vicky decides to marry Wilhelm, but Elsie has a secret that could change things.
As Jewish assets are seized, Hanni’s paternity is questioned. Elsie is taken by SA men.
Helene’s father looks for someone to blame. Harry hides away in the apartment.
Sensing he is powerless against the Nazis, Arthur appoints Gerd as the manager of Jonass.
It’s 1932 and Vicky has a new partner by her side. Harry and Helena return from America.
