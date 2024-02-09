Cherry Blossom

Extras
Despite setbacks, Jonass opens to the public. Vicky loves her job as a salesgirl.
Vicky becomes estranged from Harry, whose career takes a new direction.
Selling on credit has its downside--Arthur needs money, but Goldmann’s terms are tough.
Vicky comes to Berlin full of hope. But what she finds is a city of poverty and crime.
Arthur is desperately fighting to get financing for Jonass. Vicky and Harry get closer.
