Kitchen Queens: New Orleans

Creole New Orleans

Season 2020 Episode 101 | 26m 46s

With a mix of French, Spanish and African heritage, Creoles in New Orleans have played an important part in the culture of the city. The Kitchen Queens prepare Creole Louisiana Snapping Turtle Soup, Chicken Creole and Deep-Fried Seafood-Stuffed Bell Peppers.

Aired: 07/06/20
Distributed nationally by American Public Television.
Watch 26:45
Kitchen Queens: New Orleans
Imperial Aubergines
Charred Eggplant, Eggplant Fritters, and Ratatouille, Spinach & Goat Cheese Omelet.
Episode: S2020 E26 | 26:45
Watch 26:46
Kitchen Queens: New Orleans
Meaty Mains
The Kitchen Queens cook up Italian Sausage Sandwich, Ragu and Thit Kho.
Episode: S2020 E25 | 26:46
Watch 26:45
Kitchen Queens: New Orleans
Seafood Medley
Chucked Oysters & Cocktail Sauce, Curry Brown Butter Scallops over Mash, & Lobster Rolls.
Episode: S2020 E24 | 26:45
Watch 26:46
Kitchen Queens: New Orleans
Down Home
Jalapeño & Sweet Corn Hushpuppies, Deep-Fried Chicken Wings & Apple Pie Bread Pudding.
Episode: S2020 E23 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Kitchen Queens: New Orleans
South of the Border
Easy Salsa Verde, Pierna de Cerdo, and Oaxacan Mole with Braised Duck Tamal.
Episode: S2020 E22 | 26:46
Watch 26:45
Kitchen Queens: New Orleans
World Cuisine
Garlic Sauté Bop Choi, Wild Mushroom & Potato Pierogies, and Muffulettu.
Episode: S2020 E21 | 26:45
Watch 26:46
Kitchen Queens: New Orleans
Classic Crab Dishes
Beer Battered Crab Beignets, Sauté Crab Fingers and Creole Gumbo.
Episode: S2020 E20 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Kitchen Queens: New Orleans
Off the Hook
Grilled Redfish with Butter, Crispy Red Snapper with Peas & Beans and Seared Gulf Fish.
Episode: S2020 E19 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Kitchen Queens: New Orleans
Asian Traditions
Bibim Bop Rice Bowl, Salmon with Red Curry Sauce, Brown Sugar Glazed Pork and Onions.
Episode: S2020 E18 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Kitchen Queens: New Orleans
Louisiana Favorites
Maxine’s Shrimp Okra Gumbo, Louisiana Crab and Corn Maque Choux Dip, and Shrimp Creole.
Episode: S2020 E17 | 26:46
