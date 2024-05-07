100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Laura Flanders & Friends

An Abolitionist Plan for Immigration Justice

Season 1 Episode 105 | 26m 46s

When it comes to crime and migration, all sorts of politicians have justified mass detention and incarceration in the name of confronting a dangerous crisis. But what's real and what's fear mongering, and how can reformers counter the rhetoric to advance alternatives? Activists can do their best to call out abuses, but what is really needed is an entirely new approach.

Aired: 04/04/24 | Expires: 04/04/25
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extras
Watch 26:46
Laura Flanders & Friends
A Roadmap for Building a Better Future
Angela Davis talks Palestine, elections, our carceral state and collective liberation.
Episode: S1 E101 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Laura Flanders & Friends
Trust-Busting in 2024: A Bipartisan Battle Against Monopoly
Is 2024 the year of trust-busting?
Episode: S1 E102 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Laura Flanders & Friends
Meet the BIPOC Press: Is Earth Day Still Relevant?
Corporate greenwashing has hijacked Earth Day but the ideas behind the holiday are urgent.
Episode: S1 E103 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Laura Flanders & Friends
Ai Weiwei: How Do We Save Our Humanity?
Artist Ai Weiwei discusses how we keep the doors of our minds open to possibility
Episode: S1 E104 | 26:46
Latest Episodes
Watch 26:46
Laura Flanders & Friends
A Roadmap for Building a Better Future
Angela Davis talks Palestine, elections, our carceral state and collective liberation.
Episode: S1 E101 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Laura Flanders & Friends
Trust-Busting in 2024: A Bipartisan Battle Against Monopoly
Is 2024 the year of trust-busting?
Episode: S1 E102 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Laura Flanders & Friends
Meet the BIPOC Press: Is Earth Day Still Relevant?
Corporate greenwashing has hijacked Earth Day but the ideas behind the holiday are urgent.
Episode: S1 E103 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Laura Flanders & Friends
Ai Weiwei: How Do We Save Our Humanity?
Artist Ai Weiwei discusses how we keep the doors of our minds open to possibility
Episode: S1 E104 | 26:46