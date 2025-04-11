100 WVIA Way
Laura Flanders & Friends

Are Civil Rights Now Worse than Selma in ‘65?

Season 2 Episode 202 | 26m 46s

In this special report, Laura heads to “Bloody Sunday” commemoration events in Selma, Alabama to find out how civil rights activists are looking to history to understand — and prepare for — the present. What does people power look like today, 60 years after the Selma to Montgomery marches?

Aired: 04/04/25 | Expires: 04/04/26
