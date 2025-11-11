100 WVIA Way
Laura Flanders & Friends

To Break the “CYCLE” of Police Killing, Listen to Survivors

Season 2 Episode 232 | 26m 46s

Laura Flanders sits down with the directors of CYCLE, a newly-released investigative feature documentary that focuses on the 2019 killing of Ty’rese West, an 18-year-old Black teenager from Racine, Wisconsin who was shot to death after being pulled over by a Mount Pleasant police officer for riding a bicycle with no headlights.

Aired: 04/04/25 | Expires: 04/04/26
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Watch 26:46
Laura Flanders & Friends
Will Louisiana Survive the Petrochemical Industry?
Decades after Katrina, Louisiana is weathering a new storm: the petrochemical industry.
Episode: S2 E218 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Laura Flanders & Friends
The Lucas Plan at 50: A Radical Investment in Society
As military spending soars, how does the Lucas Plan present an alternative model?
Episode: S2 E215 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Laura Flanders & Friends
Worker Organizers & Labor Educators Are Under Attack
Why are Republicans attacking education and unions? What does the resistance look like?
Episode: S2 E209 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Laura Flanders & Friends
Naomi Klein & Astra Taylor: Is This End Times Fascism?
Naomi Klein and Astra Taylor discuss their revelatory essay on "End Times Fascism."
Episode: S2 E206 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Laura Flanders & Friends
Sarah Schulman on How to Build Solidarity
“Conflict is Not Abuse” author Sarah Schulman is out with a new book on solidarity.
Episode: S2 E212 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Laura Flanders & Friends
Countering an Authoritarian Takeover with the Labor Movement
Worker organizing could improve the chances of re-balancing power in the U.S.
Episode: S2 E214 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Laura Flanders & Friends
Mahmoud Khalil’s Warning: Failing the Palestine Test
Mahmoud Khalil examines why the question of Palestine is a test for U.S. democracy.
Episode: S2 E227 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Laura Flanders & Friends
Meet the BIPOC Press: Bursting the Corporate Media Bubble
BIPOC media cover people, places & perspectives beyond the conventional enclaves of power.
Episode: S1 E108 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Laura Flanders & Friends
A Roadmap for Building a Better Future
Angela Davis talks Palestine, elections, our carceral state and collective liberation.
Episode: S1 E101 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Laura Flanders & Friends
CA’s Gender Lens on Homeless Domestic Violence Survivors
Gender-conscious policy can support homeless women who are domestic violence survivors.
Episode: S1 E107 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Laura Flanders & Friends
Akinsanya Kambon on Art & Liberation
Artist Akinsanya Kambon brings histories of colonization and liberation to life.
Episode: S2 E223 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Laura Flanders & Friends
Mamdani, Black Farmers & ICE: Stories BIPOC Media Uncover
Explore the top headlines of the month — and stories you won’t find in mainstream media.
Episode: S2 E217 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Laura Flanders & Friends
AFA-CWA Union Leader Sara Nelson on Labor Solidarity
Flight attendant union leader Sara Nelson talks labor movement tactics and strategies.
Episode: S2 E216 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Laura Flanders & Friends
The Lucas Plan at 50: A Radical Investment in Society
As military spending soars, how does the Lucas Plan present an alternative model?
Episode: S2 E215 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Laura Flanders & Friends
Worker Organizers & Labor Educators Are Under Attack
Why are Republicans attacking education and unions? What does the resistance look like?
Episode: S2 E209 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Laura Flanders & Friends
Naomi Klein & Astra Taylor: Is This End Times Fascism?
Naomi Klein and Astra Taylor discuss their revelatory essay on "End Times Fascism."
Episode: S2 E206 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Laura Flanders & Friends
Jacqueline Woodson & Catherine Gund: Love & the “Meanwhile”
The new film “Meanwhile” asks, how do you keep breathing amidst the chaos?
Episode: S2 E207 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Laura Flanders & Friends
Behind Barricades at Columbia: “The Encampments” for Gaza
The timely new documentary “The Encampments” captures the spirit of student protests.
Episode: S2 E208 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Laura Flanders & Friends
Are Civil Rights Now Worse than Selma in ‘65?
Laura heads to Selma, Alabama for the 60th anniversary of “Bloody Sunday.”
Episode: S2 E202 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Laura Flanders & Friends
Democracy or Capitalism? The Two Don’t Mix.
Laura and Bloomberg’s Stephanie Flanders delve into politico-economic issues in the news.
Episode: S2 E204 | 26:46