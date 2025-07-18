100 WVIA Way
Laura Flanders & Friends

AFA-CWA Union Leader Sara Nelson on Labor Solidarity

Season 2 Episode 216 | 26m 46s

Sara Nelson knows how to leverage worker power — and so do the 55,000 flight attendants she represents. She’s been the International President of the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA, AFL-CIO since 2014. In this episode, Nelson and Flanders explore labor movement tactics and strategies, wins and losses, and why general strikes and cross-industry worker solidarity are critical in this moment.

Aired: 04/04/25 | Expires: 04/04/26
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
