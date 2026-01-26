Will Journalists Choose to Save or Sink Democracy?

Extras
As military spending soars, how does the Lucas Plan present an alternative model?
Why are Republicans attacking education and unions? What does the resistance look like?
Naomi Klein and Astra Taylor discuss their revelatory essay on "End Times Fascism."
“Conflict is Not Abuse” author Sarah Schulman is out with a new book on solidarity.
Worker organizing could improve the chances of re-balancing power in the U.S.
Decades after Katrina, Louisiana is weathering a new storm: the petrochemical industry.
Mahmoud Khalil examines why the question of Palestine is a test for U.S. democracy.
What does this past Election Day signal for politician-activists running for office?
The new documentary “CYCLE” breaks the silence around police killings.
The feminist philosopher and scholar shares what it means to be human in an age of AI.
