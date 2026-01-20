Donna Haraway on Resisting the Monoculture of the Mind

“Thinking requires action and passion,” says feminist philosopher and scholar Donna Haraway. In her 1985 essay “A Cyborg Manifesto” and 2003’s “The Companion Species Manifesto”, she challenged patriarchal, binary, species-ist frameworks. It’s no surprise that people are looking to her work again now. Find out what it means to be human in an age of AI and how to resist authoritarian “mono-thought.”