Naomi Klein & Astra Taylor: Is This End Times Fascism?

Extras
BIPOC media cover people, places & perspectives beyond the conventional enclaves of power.
Angela Davis talks Palestine, elections, our carceral state and collective liberation.
Gender-conscious policy can support homeless women who are domestic violence survivors.
Bloomberg's Stephanie Flanders shares what we should look out for this election year.
Is 2024 the year of trust-busting?
How can reformers counter the rhetoric around crime and migration to advance alternatives?
Corporate greenwashing has hijacked Earth Day but the ideas behind the holiday are urgent.
Artist Ai Weiwei discusses how we keep the doors of our minds open to possibility
The business of media is in danger — but it sure isn’t dead.
Maurice Mitchell of the Working Families Party discusses the 2024 presidential election.
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Laura Flanders & Friends Season 2
-
Laura Flanders & Friends Season 1
Award-winning journalists examine the media’s reporting on detention, rendition and more.
Masha Gessen and Jason Stanley sound the alarm on autocracy and fascism.
Laura heads to Selma, Alabama for the 60th anniversary of “Bloody Sunday.”
Laura and Bloomberg’s Stephanie Flanders delve into politico-economic issues in the news.
Bernie Sanders sits down with Laura Flanders on his “Fighting Oligarchy” tour.
The new film “Meanwhile” asks, how do you keep breathing amidst the chaos?
BIPOC media cover people, places & perspectives beyond the conventional enclaves of power.
Angela Davis talks Palestine, elections, our carceral state and collective liberation.
Gender-conscious policy can support homeless women who are domestic violence survivors.
Bloomberg's Stephanie Flanders shares what we should look out for this election year.