Mamdani, Black Farmers & ICE: Stories BIPOC Media Uncover

Extras
Why are Republicans attacking education and unions? What does the resistance look like?
Naomi Klein and Astra Taylor discuss their revelatory essay on "End Times Fascism."
“Conflict is Not Abuse” author Sarah Schulman is out with a new book on solidarity.
Worker organizing could improve the chances of re-balancing power in the U.S.
As military spending soars, how does the Lucas Plan present an alternative model?
BIPOC media cover people, places & perspectives beyond the conventional enclaves of power.
Angela Davis talks Palestine, elections, our carceral state and collective liberation.
Gender-conscious policy can support homeless women who are domestic violence survivors.
Bloomberg's Stephanie Flanders shares what we should look out for this election year.
Is 2024 the year of trust-busting?
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Laura Flanders & Friends Season 2
-
Laura Flanders & Friends Season 1
Why are Republicans attacking education and unions? What does the resistance look like?
Naomi Klein and Astra Taylor discuss their revelatory essay on "End Times Fascism."
The new film “Meanwhile” asks, how do you keep breathing amidst the chaos?
The timely new documentary “The Encampments” captures the spirit of student protests.
Laura heads to Selma, Alabama for the 60th anniversary of “Bloody Sunday.”
Laura and Bloomberg’s Stephanie Flanders delve into politico-economic issues in the news.
Masha Gessen and Jason Stanley sound the alarm on autocracy and fascism.
Bernie Sanders sits down with Laura Flanders on his “Fighting Oligarchy” tour.
Award-winning journalists examine the media’s reporting on detention, rendition and more.
Celebrate Marsha P. Johnson’s life and legacy with activists carrying her story forward.