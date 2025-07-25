100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
STAND WITH WVIA: Federal Funding Is Cut, Click Here To Support Our Essential Services Now.
Laura Flanders & Friends

Mamdani, Black Farmers & ICE: Stories BIPOC Media Uncover

Season 2 Episode 217 | 26m 46s

Explore the top headlines of the month — and stories you won’t find in mainstream media — in this timely episode of Meet the BIPOC Press. From New York City, hear how BIPOC journalists are covering mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani. And from the U.S. South, we discuss new legislation from the United States Department of Agriculture that will have devastating impacts on Black farmers.

Aired: 04/04/25 | Expires: 04/04/26
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extras
Watch 26:46
Laura Flanders & Friends
Worker Organizers & Labor Educators Are Under Attack
Why are Republicans attacking education and unions? What does the resistance look like?
Episode: S2 E209 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Laura Flanders & Friends
Naomi Klein & Astra Taylor: Is This End Times Fascism?
Naomi Klein and Astra Taylor discuss their revelatory essay on "End Times Fascism."
Episode: S2 E206 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Laura Flanders & Friends
Sarah Schulman on How to Build Solidarity
“Conflict is Not Abuse” author Sarah Schulman is out with a new book on solidarity.
Episode: S2 E212 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Laura Flanders & Friends
Countering an Authoritarian Takeover with the Labor Movement
Worker organizing could improve the chances of re-balancing power in the U.S.
Episode: S2 E214 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Laura Flanders & Friends
The Lucas Plan at 50: A Radical Investment in Society
As military spending soars, how does the Lucas Plan present an alternative model?
Episode: S2 E215 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Laura Flanders & Friends
Meet the BIPOC Press: Bursting the Corporate Media Bubble
BIPOC media cover people, places & perspectives beyond the conventional enclaves of power.
Episode: S1 E108 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Laura Flanders & Friends
A Roadmap for Building a Better Future
Angela Davis talks Palestine, elections, our carceral state and collective liberation.
Episode: S1 E101 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Laura Flanders & Friends
CA’s Gender Lens on Homeless Domestic Violence Survivors
Gender-conscious policy can support homeless women who are domestic violence survivors.
Episode: S1 E107 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Laura Flanders & Friends
Stephanie Flanders on Elections & A Trump Economy
Bloomberg's Stephanie Flanders shares what we should look out for this election year.
Episode: S1 E106 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Laura Flanders & Friends
Trust-Busting in 2024: A Bipartisan Battle Against Monopoly
Is 2024 the year of trust-busting?
Episode: S1 E102 | 26:46
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Laura Flanders & Friends Season 2
  • Laura Flanders & Friends Season 1
Watch 26:46
Laura Flanders & Friends
Worker Organizers & Labor Educators Are Under Attack
Why are Republicans attacking education and unions? What does the resistance look like?
Episode: S2 E209 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Laura Flanders & Friends
Naomi Klein & Astra Taylor: Is This End Times Fascism?
Naomi Klein and Astra Taylor discuss their revelatory essay on "End Times Fascism."
Episode: S2 E206 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Laura Flanders & Friends
Jacqueline Woodson & Catherine Gund: Love & the “Meanwhile”
The new film “Meanwhile” asks, how do you keep breathing amidst the chaos?
Episode: S2 E207 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Laura Flanders & Friends
Behind Barricades at Columbia: “The Encampments” for Gaza
The timely new documentary “The Encampments” captures the spirit of student protests.
Episode: S2 E208 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Laura Flanders & Friends
Are Civil Rights Now Worse than Selma in ‘65?
Laura heads to Selma, Alabama for the 60th anniversary of “Bloody Sunday.”
Episode: S2 E202 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Laura Flanders & Friends
Democracy or Capitalism? The Two Don’t Mix.
Laura and Bloomberg’s Stephanie Flanders delve into politico-economic issues in the news.
Episode: S2 E204 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Laura Flanders & Friends
Masha Gessen & Jason Stanley: Is it Doomsday for Democracy?
Masha Gessen and Jason Stanley sound the alarm on autocracy and fascism.
Episode: S2 E205 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Laura Flanders & Friends
Bernie Sanders & AOC: “Fighting Oligarchy” with People Power
Bernie Sanders sits down with Laura Flanders on his “Fighting Oligarchy” tour.
Episode: S2 E201 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Laura Flanders & Friends
Maria Hinojosa & Chenjerai Kumanyika: The War on Free Speech
Award-winning journalists examine the media’s reporting on detention, rendition and more.
Episode: S2 E203 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Laura Flanders & Friends
Marsha P. Johnson’s Queer Legacy Lives On
Celebrate Marsha P. Johnson’s life and legacy with activists carrying her story forward.
Episode: S2 E213 | 26:46