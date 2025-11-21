100 WVIA Way
Laura Flanders & Friends

Poet Laureate Joy Harjo's “Girl Warrior” Guide

Season 2 Episode 234 | 26m 46s

We are in what today’s guest calls a dark night of our national soul. But this notion of becoming is what Joy Harjo, the renowned poet, performer, writer and activist of the Muscogee Creek Nation takes up in her career. She is just out with “Girl Warrior: On Coming of Age”, a guide, dedicated especially to Indigenous girls, for people trying to find their way in a time of transformation.

Aired: 04/04/25 | Expires: 04/04/26
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Watch 26:46
Laura Flanders & Friends
The Lucas Plan at 50: A Radical Investment in Society
As military spending soars, how does the Lucas Plan present an alternative model?
Episode: S2 E215 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Laura Flanders & Friends
Worker Organizers & Labor Educators Are Under Attack
Why are Republicans attacking education and unions? What does the resistance look like?
Episode: S2 E209 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Laura Flanders & Friends
Naomi Klein & Astra Taylor: Is This End Times Fascism?
Naomi Klein and Astra Taylor discuss their revelatory essay on "End Times Fascism."
Episode: S2 E206 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Laura Flanders & Friends
Sarah Schulman on How to Build Solidarity
“Conflict is Not Abuse” author Sarah Schulman is out with a new book on solidarity.
Episode: S2 E212 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Laura Flanders & Friends
Countering an Authoritarian Takeover with the Labor Movement
Worker organizing could improve the chances of re-balancing power in the U.S.
Episode: S2 E214 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Laura Flanders & Friends
Will Louisiana Survive the Petrochemical Industry?
Decades after Katrina, Louisiana is weathering a new storm: the petrochemical industry.
Episode: S2 E218 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Laura Flanders & Friends
Mahmoud Khalil’s Warning: Failing the Palestine Test
Mahmoud Khalil examines why the question of Palestine is a test for U.S. democracy.
Episode: S2 E227 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Laura Flanders & Friends
To Break the “CYCLE” of Police Killing, Listen to Survivors
The new documentary “CYCLE” breaks the silence around police killings.
Episode: S2 E232 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Laura Flanders & Friends
Cori Bush and Kat Abughazaleh on Winning Without Selling Out
What does this past Election Day signal for politician-activists running for office?
Episode: S2 E233 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Laura Flanders & Friends
Meet the BIPOC Press: Bursting the Corporate Media Bubble
BIPOC media cover people, places & perspectives beyond the conventional enclaves of power.
Episode: S1 E108 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Laura Flanders & Friends
Akinsanya Kambon on Art & Liberation
Artist Akinsanya Kambon brings histories of colonization and liberation to life.
Episode: S2 E223 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Laura Flanders & Friends
Mamdani, Black Farmers & ICE: Stories BIPOC Media Uncover
Explore the top headlines of the month — and stories you won’t find in mainstream media.
Episode: S2 E217 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Laura Flanders & Friends
AFA-CWA Union Leader Sara Nelson on Labor Solidarity
Flight attendant union leader Sara Nelson talks labor movement tactics and strategies.
Episode: S2 E216 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Laura Flanders & Friends
Jacqueline Woodson & Catherine Gund: Love & the “Meanwhile”
The new film “Meanwhile” asks, how do you keep breathing amidst the chaos?
Episode: S2 E207 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Laura Flanders & Friends
Behind Barricades at Columbia: “The Encampments” for Gaza
The timely new documentary “The Encampments” captures the spirit of student protests.
Episode: S2 E208 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Laura Flanders & Friends
Are Civil Rights Now Worse than Selma in ‘65?
Laura heads to Selma, Alabama for the 60th anniversary of “Bloody Sunday.”
Episode: S2 E202 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Laura Flanders & Friends
Democracy or Capitalism? The Two Don’t Mix.
Laura and Bloomberg’s Stephanie Flanders delve into politico-economic issues in the news.
Episode: S2 E204 | 26:46