Laura Flanders & Friends

Doxxed & Stalked: When the Far Right Goes After Journalists

Season 2 Episode 236 | 26m 46s

Today’s guests have paid a price for their reporting on far Right extremists. But if journalists don’t do this critical work, then who will? The Trump administration is scaling back investigations of far-Right extremism while redirecting DHS agents to immigration crackdowns. Join us for this chilling conversation on threats against journalists and the implications for democracy.

Aired: 04/04/25 | Expires: 04/04/26
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Laura Flanders & Friends
The Lucas Plan at 50: A Radical Investment in Society
As military spending soars, how does the Lucas Plan present an alternative model?
Episode: S2 E215 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Laura Flanders & Friends
Worker Organizers & Labor Educators Are Under Attack
Why are Republicans attacking education and unions? What does the resistance look like?
Episode: S2 E209 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Laura Flanders & Friends
Naomi Klein & Astra Taylor: Is This End Times Fascism?
Naomi Klein and Astra Taylor discuss their revelatory essay on "End Times Fascism."
Episode: S2 E206 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Laura Flanders & Friends
Sarah Schulman on How to Build Solidarity
“Conflict is Not Abuse” author Sarah Schulman is out with a new book on solidarity.
Episode: S2 E212 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Laura Flanders & Friends
Countering an Authoritarian Takeover with the Labor Movement
Worker organizing could improve the chances of re-balancing power in the U.S.
Episode: S2 E214 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Laura Flanders & Friends
Will Louisiana Survive the Petrochemical Industry?
Decades after Katrina, Louisiana is weathering a new storm: the petrochemical industry.
Episode: S2 E218 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Laura Flanders & Friends
Mahmoud Khalil’s Warning: Failing the Palestine Test
Mahmoud Khalil examines why the question of Palestine is a test for U.S. democracy.
Episode: S2 E227 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Laura Flanders & Friends
To Break the “CYCLE” of Police Killing, Listen to Survivors
The new documentary “CYCLE” breaks the silence around police killings.
Episode: S2 E232 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Laura Flanders & Friends
Cori Bush and Kat Abughazaleh on Winning Without Selling Out
What does this past Election Day signal for politician-activists running for office?
Episode: S2 E233 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Laura Flanders & Friends
Meet the BIPOC Press: Bursting the Corporate Media Bubble
BIPOC media cover people, places & perspectives beyond the conventional enclaves of power.
Episode: S1 E108 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Laura Flanders & Friends
Akinsanya Kambon on Art & Liberation
Artist Akinsanya Kambon brings histories of colonization and liberation to life.
Episode: S2 E223 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Laura Flanders & Friends
Mamdani, Black Farmers & ICE: Stories BIPOC Media Uncover
Explore the top headlines of the month — and stories you won’t find in mainstream media.
Episode: S2 E217 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Laura Flanders & Friends
AFA-CWA Union Leader Sara Nelson on Labor Solidarity
Flight attendant union leader Sara Nelson talks labor movement tactics and strategies.
Episode: S2 E216 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Watch 26:46
Watch 26:46
Watch 26:46
Laura Flanders & Friends
Jacqueline Woodson & Catherine Gund: Love & the “Meanwhile”
The new film “Meanwhile” asks, how do you keep breathing amidst the chaos?
Episode: S2 E207 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Laura Flanders & Friends
Behind Barricades at Columbia: “The Encampments” for Gaza
The timely new documentary “The Encampments” captures the spirit of student protests.
Episode: S2 E208 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Laura Flanders & Friends
Are Civil Rights Now Worse than Selma in ‘65?
Laura heads to Selma, Alabama for the 60th anniversary of “Bloody Sunday.”
Episode: S2 E202 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Laura Flanders & Friends
Democracy or Capitalism? The Two Don’t Mix.
Laura and Bloomberg’s Stephanie Flanders delve into politico-economic issues in the news.
Episode: S2 E204 | 26:46