Laura Flanders & Friends

Trust-Busting in 2024: A Bipartisan Battle Against Monopoly

Season 1 Episode 102 | 26m 46s

Is 2024 the year of trust-busting? This bipartisan issue of small versus big is a fight taking place on the streets and in the federal and state courts; led by grassroots movements and consumer protest. How have people power and government action together brought about a shift? Is it real? The Biden administration has stepped up anti-trust action, but the number of merger filings is also up.

Aired: 04/04/24 | Expires: 04/04/25
