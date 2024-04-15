Trust-Busting in 2024: A Bipartisan Battle Against Monopoly

Extras
Angela Davis talks Palestine, elections, our carceral state and collective liberation.
Is 2024 the year of trust-busting? This bipartisan issue of small versus big is a fight taking place on the streets and in the federal and state courts; led by grassroots movements and consumer protest. How have people power and government action together brought about a shift? Is it real? The Biden administration has stepped up anti-trust action, but the number of merger filings is also up.