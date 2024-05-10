100 WVIA Way
Laura Flanders & Friends

Stephanie Flanders on Elections & A Trump Economy

Season 1 Episode 106 | 26m 46s

Just in time for election season, Laura invites her sister Stephanie back to the program. Stephanie is the head of Economics and Government at Bloomberg News and head of Bloomberg Economics. Sixty-four countries (plus the European Union) — nearly half of the world’s population — are facing an election this year. Some are calling 2024 “The Ultimate Election Year”, but what should we look out for?

Aired: 04/04/24 | Expires: 04/04/25
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
