Legacy List with Matt Paxton

This Land is Our Land

Season 5 Episode 501 | 26m 46s

Two sisters are determined to clear the clutter out of a Virginia farmhouse that’s been in their family for over a hundred years. Purchased when few African Americans could buy homes, the house is filled with artifacts celebrating their family’s proud legacy. Their dream is to fix up the farmhouse so that future generations can continue to enjoy it.

Aired: 01/14/24
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extras
Watch 26:46
Legacy List with Matt Paxton
Lights, Camera, Downsize
A Massachusetts man needs help clearing out a basement full of showbiz memorabilia.
Episode: S5 E506 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Legacy List with Matt Paxton
Home at Last
A longtime family caregiver needs Matt’s help downsizing so she can finally move on.
Episode: S5 E504 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Legacy List with Matt Paxton
A House Full of History
Matt helps a Virginia woman downsize a home filled with family treasures.
Episode: S5 E502 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Legacy List with Matt Paxton
Mom’s Moving Story
An Illinois man must downsize the family home after moving his mom into a care facility.
Episode: S5 E507 | 26:46
Watch 26:45
Legacy List with Matt Paxton
You Gotta Have Art
A woman needs Matt’s help organizing her parents’ art-filled suburban New York home.
Episode: S5 E503 | 26:45
Watch 26:46
Legacy List with Matt Paxton
Pillars of the Community
A Brooklyn couple need help clearing out their brownstone’s basement full of memories.
Episode: S5 E505 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Legacy List with Matt Paxton
No Country for Old Things
A Michigan woman must clear out her entire house before beginning her new life in France.
Episode: S5 E508 | 26:46
Watch 1:00
Legacy List with Matt Paxton
Season 5 Premieres January 15, 2024
A new season of Legacy List with Matt Paxton starts January 15, 2024.
Preview: S5 | 1:00
Watch 55:32
Legacy List with Matt Paxton
Coal Miner’s Granddaughter
In Pennsylvania coal country, the team helps Lisa go through 100 years of memories.
Episode: S4 E403 | 55:32
Watch 55:32
Legacy List with Matt Paxton
A Space For Healing
In Alabama, Matt meets a family whose tragedy helped spur the Civil Rights Movement.
Episode: S4 E405 | 55:32
