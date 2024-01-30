100 WVIA Way
Legacy List with Matt Paxton

Lights, Camera, Downsize

Season 5 Episode 506 | 26m 46s

A retired entertainment executive in rural Massachusetts needs Matt’s help clearing out a basement full of cherished showbiz memorabilia. His priceless collection includes autographs, posters, and his uncle’s photo album containing rare pictures of Hollywood’s Golden Age.

Aired: 01/14/24
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Watch 26:46
Legacy List with Matt Paxton
This Land is Our Land
Two sisters are determined to declutter their historic family farmhouse.
Episode: S5 E501 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Legacy List with Matt Paxton
Home at Last
A longtime family caregiver needs Matt’s help downsizing so she can finally move on.
Episode: S5 E504 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Legacy List with Matt Paxton
A House Full of History
Matt helps a Virginia woman downsize a home filled with family treasures.
Episode: S5 E502 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Legacy List with Matt Paxton
Mom’s Moving Story
An Illinois man must downsize the family home after moving his mom into a care facility.
Episode: S5 E507 | 26:46
Watch 26:45
Legacy List with Matt Paxton
You Gotta Have Art
A woman needs Matt’s help organizing her parents’ art-filled suburban New York home.
Episode: S5 E503 | 26:45
Watch 26:46
Legacy List with Matt Paxton
Pillars of the Community
A Brooklyn couple need help clearing out their brownstone’s basement full of memories.
Episode: S5 E505 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Legacy List with Matt Paxton
No Country for Old Things
A Michigan woman must clear out her entire house before beginning her new life in France.
Episode: S5 E508 | 26:46
Watch 1:00
Legacy List with Matt Paxton
Season 5 Premieres January 15, 2024
A new season of Legacy List with Matt Paxton starts January 15, 2024.
Preview: S5 | 1:00
Watch 55:32
Legacy List with Matt Paxton
Coal Miner’s Granddaughter
In Pennsylvania coal country, the team helps Lisa go through 100 years of memories.
Episode: S4 E403 | 55:32
Watch 55:32
Legacy List with Matt Paxton
A Space For Healing
In Alabama, Matt meets a family whose tragedy helped spur the Civil Rights Movement.
Episode: S4 E405 | 55:32
