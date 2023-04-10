100 WVIA Way
Leo Mattei - Special Unit

A Birth Offence

Season 2 Episode 10 | 49m 17s

Cyril Aubin is attacked in his home during an attempted burglary – though Mattei and his team quickly question whether a burglar ever really entered Cyril's house. Did Cyril's father attack his son? Or is Cyril a dangerous schizophrenic?

Aired: 04/12/23
Watch 53:37
Leo Mattei - Special Unit
Left to Their Own Devices
When their mother runs off to Brazil, three children must learn to fend for themselves.
Episode: S2 E4 | 53:37
Watch 50:22
Leo Mattei - Special Unit
Liberated Generation
When a young girl is dropped off at A&E, a small prostitution ring is uncovered.
Episode: S2 E6 | 50:22
Watch 52:45
Leo Mattei - Special Unit
Torn Apart
A failed child abduction attempt yields surprising results. Who are Iris's real parents?
Episode: S2 E7 | 52:45
Watch 52:54
Leo Mattei - Special Unit
Return to the Past
The skeletal remains of a girl are found in the woods. Leo hopes it’s not his daughter.
Episode: S2 E5 | 52:54
Watch 53:47
Leo Mattei - Special Unit
The End of Innocence
A young girl gives birth to a baby and abandons it in a public toilet.
Episode: S2 E3 | 53:47
Watch 50:23
Leo Mattei - Special Unit
Out of Control
Random attacks in the streets leave a girl dead. Why is it happening? Can it be stopped?
Episode: S2 E9 | 50:23
Watch 51:59
Leo Mattei - Special Unit
An Angry Man
A teenager with a troubled past gets in trouble for buying a knife. But who is it for?
Episode: S2 E8 | 51:59
Watch 55:51
Leo Mattei - Special Unit
Family Secret
A pregnant teenager tries to commit suicide. A surrogacy scandal is unearthed.
Episode: S2 E1 | 55:51
Watch 53:40
Leo Mattei - Special Unit
Love on the Run
A young man is in a coma covered in cuts, burns and bruises.
Episode: S2 E2 | 53:40
Watch 49:25
Leo Mattei - Special Unit
The Haunting Return
When child missing for five years turns up out of the blue, Mattei’s past comes out.
Episode: S1 E5 | 49:25
