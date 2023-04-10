Return to the Past

Extras
When their mother runs off to Brazil, three children must learn to fend for themselves.
A pregnant teenager tries to commit suicide. A surrogacy scandal is unearthed.
A young girl gives birth to a baby and abandons it in a public toilet.
A young man is in a coma covered in cuts, burns and bruises.
When a young girl is dropped off at A&E, a small prostitution ring is uncovered.
Random attacks in the streets leave a girl dead. Why is it happening? Can it be stopped?
A teenager with a troubled past gets in trouble for buying a knife. But who is it for?
A father is found over his son's body holding a knife.
A failed child abduction attempt yields surprising results. Who are Iris's real parents?
When child missing for five years turns up out of the blue, Mattei’s past comes out.
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Leo Mattei - Special Unit Season 2
-
Leo Mattei - Special Unit Season 1
A father is found over his son's body holding a knife.
When their mother runs off to Brazil, three children must learn to fend for themselves.
When a young girl is dropped off at A&E, a small prostitution ring is uncovered.
A young girl gives birth to a baby and abandons it in a public toilet.
Random attacks in the streets leave a girl dead. Why is it happening? Can it be stopped?
A teenager with a troubled past gets in trouble for buying a knife. But who is it for?
A failed child abduction attempt yields surprising results. Who are Iris's real parents?
A pregnant teenager tries to commit suicide. A surrogacy scandal is unearthed.
A young man is in a coma covered in cuts, burns and bruises.
When child missing for five years turns up out of the blue, Mattei’s past comes out.