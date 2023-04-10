Family Secret

Extras
Random attacks in the streets leave a girl dead. Why is it happening? Can it be stopped?
A father is found over his son's body holding a knife.
When their mother runs off to Brazil, three children must learn to fend for themselves.
When a young girl is dropped off at A&E, a small prostitution ring is uncovered.
The skeletal remains of a girl are found in the woods. Leo hopes it’s not his daughter.
A young girl gives birth to a baby and abandons it in a public toilet.
A teenager with a troubled past gets in trouble for buying a knife. But who is it for?
A young man is in a coma covered in cuts, burns and bruises.
A failed child abduction attempt yields surprising results. Who are Iris's real parents?
When child missing for five years turns up out of the blue, Mattei’s past comes out.
Leo Mattei - Special Unit Season 2
-
Leo Mattei - Special Unit Season 1
