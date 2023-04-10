100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sign In
PBS Passport
Leo Mattei - Special Unit

Liberated Generation

Season 2 Episode 6 | 50m 22s

A 16-year-old girl, Marie, fled from a party in the middle of the night, barefoot and bruised. She is taken to the hospital where it is determined that she has very probably just been the victim of rape, though she denies it vehemently.

Aired: 04/12/23
Extras
Watch 49:17
Leo Mattei - Special Unit
A Birth Offence
A father is found over his son's body holding a knife.
Episode: S2 E10 | 49:17
Watch 53:37
Leo Mattei - Special Unit
Left to Their Own Devices
When their mother runs off to Brazil, three children must learn to fend for themselves.
Episode: S2 E4 | 53:37
Watch 52:54
Leo Mattei - Special Unit
Return to the Past
The skeletal remains of a girl are found in the woods. Leo hopes it’s not his daughter.
Episode: S2 E5 | 52:54
Watch 53:47
Leo Mattei - Special Unit
The End of Innocence
A young girl gives birth to a baby and abandons it in a public toilet.
Episode: S2 E3 | 53:47
Watch 50:23
Leo Mattei - Special Unit
Out of Control
Random attacks in the streets leave a girl dead. Why is it happening? Can it be stopped?
Episode: S2 E9 | 50:23
Watch 51:59
Leo Mattei - Special Unit
An Angry Man
A teenager with a troubled past gets in trouble for buying a knife. But who is it for?
Episode: S2 E8 | 51:59
Watch 52:45
Leo Mattei - Special Unit
Torn Apart
A failed child abduction attempt yields surprising results. Who are Iris's real parents?
Episode: S2 E7 | 52:45
Watch 55:51
Leo Mattei - Special Unit
Family Secret
A pregnant teenager tries to commit suicide. A surrogacy scandal is unearthed.
Episode: S2 E1 | 55:51
Watch 53:40
Leo Mattei - Special Unit
Love on the Run
A young man is in a coma covered in cuts, burns and bruises.
Episode: S2 E2 | 53:40
Watch 49:25
Leo Mattei - Special Unit
The Haunting Return
When child missing for five years turns up out of the blue, Mattei’s past comes out.
Episode: S1 E5 | 49:25
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Leo Mattei - Special Unit Season 2
  • Leo Mattei - Special Unit Season 1
Watch 55:51
Leo Mattei - Special Unit
Family Secret
A pregnant teenager tries to commit suicide. A surrogacy scandal is unearthed.
Episode: S2 E1 | 55:51
Watch 50:23
Leo Mattei - Special Unit
Out of Control
Random attacks in the streets leave a girl dead. Why is it happening? Can it be stopped?
Episode: S2 E9 | 50:23
Watch 49:17
Leo Mattei - Special Unit
A Birth Offence
A father is found over his son's body holding a knife.
Episode: S2 E10 | 49:17
Watch 53:37
Leo Mattei - Special Unit
Left to Their Own Devices
When their mother runs off to Brazil, three children must learn to fend for themselves.
Episode: S2 E4 | 53:37
Watch 52:54
Leo Mattei - Special Unit
Return to the Past
The skeletal remains of a girl are found in the woods. Leo hopes it’s not his daughter.
Episode: S2 E5 | 52:54
Watch 53:47
Leo Mattei - Special Unit
The End of Innocence
A young girl gives birth to a baby and abandons it in a public toilet.
Episode: S2 E3 | 53:47
Watch 51:59
Leo Mattei - Special Unit
An Angry Man
A teenager with a troubled past gets in trouble for buying a knife. But who is it for?
Episode: S2 E8 | 51:59
Watch 53:40
Leo Mattei - Special Unit
Love on the Run
A young man is in a coma covered in cuts, burns and bruises.
Episode: S2 E2 | 53:40
Watch 52:45
Leo Mattei - Special Unit
Torn Apart
A failed child abduction attempt yields surprising results. Who are Iris's real parents?
Episode: S2 E7 | 52:45
Watch 49:25
Leo Mattei - Special Unit
The Haunting Return
When child missing for five years turns up out of the blue, Mattei’s past comes out.
Episode: S1 E5 | 49:25