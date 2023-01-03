100 WVIA Way
Love, Inevitably

Episode 5

Season 1 Episode 5 | 47m 00s

Massimo and Candela’s companions start to complicate their lives. The Visions’ sudden disappearance causes serious problems for the two long-distance lovers: maybe Massimo and Candela aren’t ready to give up on each other – or maybe their feelings for each other are far more real than the Visions that are driving them crazy.

Aired: 01/04/23
Extras
Watch 50:22
Love, Inevitably
Episode 6
The Visions reappear and it is now plain for all to see.
Episode: S1 E6 | 50:22
Watch 48:36
Love, Inevitably
Episode 8
Massimo and Candela never seem to find the right moment to talk on the phone.
Episode: S1 E8 | 48:36
Watch 50:17
Love, Inevitably
Episode 7
Massimo and Candela both decide to jump on the first plane and meet in person!
Episode: S1 E7 | 50:17
Watch 49:37
Love, Inevitably
Episode 10
At last, Massimo and Candela meet and manage to spend their first night together.
Episode: S1 E10 | 49:37
Watch 47:10
Love, Inevitably
Episode 9
With nothing left to lose, Massimo and Candela decide to take off and meet where it began.
Episode: S1 E9 | 47:10
Watch 47:37
Love, Inevitably
Episode 3
When Massimo and Candela really are in trouble, the Visions reappear to help them.
Episode: S1 E3 | 47:37
Watch 1:01:54
Love, Inevitably
Episode 1
Massimo and Candela feel an inexplicable attraction, but quickly forget each other.
Episode: S1 E1 | 1:01:54
Watch 49:34
Love, Inevitably
Episode 2
When the Visions disappear, both Massimo and Candela feel sad and nostalgic.
Episode: S1 E2 | 49:34
Watch 50:30
Love, Inevitably
Episode 4
Worried about their respective mothers, Massimo and Candela get closer to their Visions.
Episode: S1 E4 | 50:30
Watch 0:30
Love, Inevitably
Season 1 Preview
Massimo has never taken a risk in his life. Candela takes each day as it comes.
Preview: S1 | 0:30
