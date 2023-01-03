Episode 10

Extras
Massimo and Candela never seem to find the right moment to talk on the phone.
Massimo and Candela both decide to jump on the first plane and meet in person!
With nothing left to lose, Massimo and Candela decide to take off and meet where it began.
When Massimo and Candela really are in trouble, the Visions reappear to help them.
Massimo and Candela feel an inexplicable attraction, but quickly forget each other.
The Visions’ sudden disappearance causes serious problems for the long-distance lovers.
When the Visions disappear, both Massimo and Candela feel sad and nostalgic.
Worried about their respective mothers, Massimo and Candela get closer to their Visions.
Massimo has never taken a risk in his life. Candela takes each day as it comes.
Latest Episodes
The Visions’ sudden disappearance causes serious problems for the long-distance lovers.
Massimo and Candela never seem to find the right moment to talk on the phone.
Massimo and Candela both decide to jump on the first plane and meet in person!
When Massimo and Candela really are in trouble, the Visions reappear to help them.
Worried about their respective mothers, Massimo and Candela get closer to their Visions.
With nothing left to lose, Massimo and Candela decide to take off and meet where it began.
Massimo and Candela feel an inexplicable attraction, but quickly forget each other.
When the Visions disappear, both Massimo and Candela feel sad and nostalgic.