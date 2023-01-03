100 WVIA Way
Love, Inevitably

Episode 8

Season 1 Episode 8 | 48m 36s

Back home, Massimo and Candela continue to look for each other, but never seem to find the right moment to talk on the phone, the fact that things go from bad to worse for both of them doesn’t help: Could love really be the answer to everything? Or will the problematic lives of the two distant lovers push them over the edge?

Aired: 01/04/23
Extras
Watch 47:10
Love, Inevitably
Episode 9
With nothing left to lose, Massimo and Candela decide to take off and meet where it began.
Episode: S1 E9 | 47:10
Watch 49:37
Love, Inevitably
Episode 10
At last, Massimo and Candela meet and manage to spend their first night together.
Episode: S1 E10 | 49:37
Watch 50:22
Love, Inevitably
Episode 6
The Visions reappear and it is now plain for all to see.
Episode: S1 E6 | 50:22
Watch 47:00
Love, Inevitably
Episode 5
The Visions’ sudden disappearance causes serious problems for the long-distance lovers.
Episode: S1 E5 | 47:00
Watch 50:17
Love, Inevitably
Episode 7
Massimo and Candela both decide to jump on the first plane and meet in person!
Episode: S1 E7 | 50:17
Watch 50:30
Love, Inevitably
Episode 4
Worried about their respective mothers, Massimo and Candela get closer to their Visions.
Episode: S1 E4 | 50:30
Watch 47:37
Love, Inevitably
Episode 3
When Massimo and Candela really are in trouble, the Visions reappear to help them.
Episode: S1 E3 | 47:37
Watch 1:01:54
Love, Inevitably
Episode 1
Massimo and Candela feel an inexplicable attraction, but quickly forget each other.
Episode: S1 E1 | 1:01:54
Watch 49:34
Love, Inevitably
Episode 2
When the Visions disappear, both Massimo and Candela feel sad and nostalgic.
Episode: S1 E2 | 49:34
Watch 0:30
Love, Inevitably
Season 1 Preview
Massimo has never taken a risk in his life. Candela takes each day as it comes.
Preview: S1 | 0:30
