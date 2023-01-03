Extras
When Massimo and Candela really are in trouble, the Visions reappear to help them.
Massimo and Candela feel an inexplicable attraction, but quickly forget each other.
The Visions’ sudden disappearance causes serious problems for the long-distance lovers.
Massimo has never taken a risk in his life. Candela takes each day as it comes.
Worried about their respective mothers, Massimo and Candela get closer to their Visions.
Massimo and Candela never seem to find the right moment to talk on the phone.
At last, Massimo and Candela meet and manage to spend their first night together.
Massimo and Candela both decide to jump on the first plane and meet in person!
With nothing left to lose, Massimo and Candela decide to take off and meet where it began.
Latest Episodes
Massimo and Candela never seem to find the right moment to talk on the phone.
Massimo and Candela both decide to jump on the first plane and meet in person!
At last, Massimo and Candela meet and manage to spend their first night together.
With nothing left to lose, Massimo and Candela decide to take off and meet where it began.
When Massimo and Candela really are in trouble, the Visions reappear to help them.
Massimo and Candela feel an inexplicable attraction, but quickly forget each other.
The Visions’ sudden disappearance causes serious problems for the long-distance lovers.
Worried about their respective mothers, Massimo and Candela get closer to their Visions.