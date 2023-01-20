Mi-Figue, Mi-Raisin / Half-Grape, Half-Raisin

Extras
An attempted robbery goes awry when one of the robbers is shot.
A drug is being sold, despite serious side-effects. Bellanger sets up a class action suit.
An old kidnapping case is reopened when Munch discovers new evidence.
A victim testifies against her rapist – but is it enough?
A man confesses to a murder he didn't commit. How can Munch defend him?
A nurse is accused of administering a morphine overdose. Blanche has a surprise for Munch.
A man is found dead at a zoo and Gaspard is arrested, suspected his murder.
Munch gets called up for jury duty and can't help but investigate the defendant.
When Bellanger gets hit by a car, Munch starts looking for a new employee to help her out.
Munch defends a soldier threatening to blow up an armory near where a burnt body is found.
When a pregnant mother escapes prison, Munch agrees to help her.
Munch is kidnapped at gunpoint by a wanted fugitive who wants to clear his name.
Leaving Noa with Munch, Vincent goes on the run. Can the real killer be revealed?