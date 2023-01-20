100 WVIA Way
Munch

From Father to Son / De pere en fils

Season 2 Episode 7 | 51m 55s

An attempted robbery goes awry when one of the robbers is shot.

Aired: 02/22/23
Watch 53:58
Munch
An All-Too-Perfect Culprit
A man confesses to a murder he didn't commit. How can Munch defend him?
Episode: S3 E3 | 53:58
Watch 51:52
Munch
A Case of Conscience
A nurse is accused of administering a morphine overdose. Blanche has a surprise for Munch.
Episode: S3 E2 | 51:52
Watch 56:42
Munch
My Son
A surrogate mother vanishes after giving birth. Years on, the biological mother finds her.
Episode: S3 E5 | 56:42
Watch 54:15
Munch
We Must Save Gaspard
A man is found dead at a zoo and Gaspard is arrested, suspected his murder.
Episode: S3 E6 | 54:15
Watch 52:23
Munch
Munch Doesn’t Do Impossible
When Bellanger gets hit by a car, Munch starts looking for a new employee to help her out.
Episode: S3 E1 | 52:23
Watch 53:54
Munch
Nothing but the Truth
Munch gets called up for jury duty and can't help but investigate the defendant.
Episode: S3 E4 | 53:54
Watch 49:58
Munch
David and Goliath / Pot de terre contre pot de fer
A drug is being sold, despite serious side-effects. Bellanger sets up a class action suit.
Episode: S2 E8 | 49:58
Watch 49:28
Munch
Cold Case, Part 1 / Cold Case - Partie I
An old kidnapping case is reopened when Munch discovers new evidence.
Episode: S2 E9 | 49:28
Watch 48:57
Munch
Cold Case, Part 2 / Cold Case - Partie 2
A victim testifies against her rapist – but is it enough?
Episode: S2 E10 | 48:57
Watch 54:01
Munch
Classified / Secret defense
Munch defends a soldier threatening to blow up an armory near where a burnt body is found.
Episode: S2 E3 | 54:01
