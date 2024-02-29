An Unjust Justice, Part 2

Extras
The case becomes personal for Maria and her colleagues when Hartman’s daughter disappears.
Maria blames herself when the man she wrongly identified is badly beaten while in custody.
A man is found shot, and Maria suspects the landowner: an armed elderly man with dementia.
A series of brutal robberies shocks Visby, the perpetrator stealing items worth a fortune.
National security is at stake, and the clock is ticking.
A teenager is found dead in the sea. Soon another boy from the same youth home disappears.
Gotland police are called in when an explosion kills a soldier during a military exercise.
The team continues to investigate, but things keep getting more complicated.
The daughter of the man in prison for murdering Maria’s husband is killed.
As Maria digs deeper, she uncovers a drug smuggling enterprise with links to Russia.
Murder in Sweden Season 3
Season 2
Season 1
