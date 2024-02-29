100 WVIA Way
Murder in Sweden

Enemy Among Us, Part 1

Season 3 Episode 1 | 44m 07s

When an explosion kills a soldier during a military exercise, Gotland police are called in. But the military is more secretive than expected.

Aired: 03/14/24
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Murder in Sweden Season 3
  • Season 2
  • Season 1
Watch 44:22
Murder in Sweden
Bad Blood, Part 2
The case becomes personal for Maria and her colleagues when Hartman’s daughter disappears.
Episode: S3 E6 | 44:22
Watch 44:21
Murder in Sweden
Like Shadows, Part 2
Maria blames herself when the man she wrongly identified is badly beaten while in custody.
Episode: S3 E8 | 44:21
Watch 44:22
Murder in Sweden
Bad Blood, Part 1
A man is found shot, and Maria suspects the landowner: an armed elderly man with dementia.
Episode: S3 E5 | 44:22
Watch 44:19
Murder in Sweden
Like Shadows, Part 1
A series of brutal robberies shocks Visby, the perpetrator stealing items worth a fortune.
Episode: S3 E7 | 44:19
Watch 43:55
Murder in Sweden
Enemy Among Us, Part 2
National security is at stake, and the clock is ticking.
Episode: S3 E2 | 43:55
Watch 44:15
Murder in Sweden
An Unjust Justice, Part 2
Maria discovers that someone from within the station is deleting incoming tips.
Episode: S3 E4 | 44:15
Watch 44:23
Murder in Sweden
An Unjust Justice, Part 1
A teenager is found dead in the sea. Soon another boy from the same youth home disappears.
Episode: S3 E3 | 44:23
Watch 44:21
Murder in Sweden
Dust to Dust, Part 2
The team continues to investigate, but things keep getting more complicated.
Episode: S2 E8 | 44:21
Watch 44:11
Murder in Sweden
Dust to Dust, Part 1
The daughter of the man in prison for murdering Maria’s husband is killed.
Episode: S2 E7 | 44:11
Watch 44:22
Murder in Sweden
Ripples on the Water, Part 2
As Maria digs deeper, she uncovers a drug smuggling enterprise with links to Russia.
Episode: S2 E4 | 44:22