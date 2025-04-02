Extras
Niwel Tsumbu and Rhiannon Giddens perform "Hope is the Thing with Feathers."
Emer Mayock and Rhiannon Giddens perform "The Miads of Mitchelstown."
Loah and Rhiannon Giddens perform "Cortège".
Rhiannon Giddens interviews and performs with outstanding stars of Irish acoustic music.
Rhiannon Giddens tells the story of the folk song "Swannanoa Tunnel."
Rhiannon Giddens sings the traditional 'Cherry Tree Carol' at historic Kylemore Abbey.
Native American vocalist and lap steel guitarist Pura Fé is Rhiannon’s guest artist.
Rhiannon and Japanese percussionist Haruka Fujii perform and chat.
Rhiannon Giddens and tabla master Sandeep Das share a visit in L.A.’s Union Station.
Violinist Mazz Swift shares songs and anecdotes with host Rhiannon Giddens.
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Season 3
-
My Music with Rhiannon Giddens Season 2
-
My Music with Rhiannon Giddens Season 1
Rhiannon visits guitarist Niwel Tsumbu on his family farm near Kinsale in County Cork.
Rhiannon joins Irish piper and flutist Emer Mayock in Castlebar, County Mayo.
Native American vocalist and lap steel guitarist Pura Fé is Rhiannon’s guest artist.
Rhiannon and Japanese percussionist Haruka Fujii perform and chat.
Rhiannon Giddens and tabla master Sandeep Das share a visit in L.A.’s Union Station.
Violinist Mazz Swift shares songs and anecdotes with host Rhiannon Giddens.
Celtic harpist Maeve Gilchrist performs and visits with host Rhiannon Giddens.
Rhiannon’s guest artist is Wu Man, master of the pipa or “Chinese banjo.”
Rhiannon performs and talks with her partner and musical collaborator, Francesco Turrisi.
Lyrical guitarist Joy Clark shares her upbeat vision with host Rhiannon Giddens.