My Music with Rhiannon Giddens

Emer Mayock

Season 3 Episode 4

Emer Mayock is a devoted daughter of County Mayo who played tin whistle as a child and now performs on flute and uilleann pipes. She has composed music for the theatre and documentaries. She visits with Rhiannon at one of her favorite performance venues, the Bridge Street pub in Castlebar, County Mayo.

Aired: 05/21/25
Watch 2:31
My Music with Rhiannon Giddens
Hope is the Thing with Feathers
Niwel Tsumbu and Rhiannon Giddens perform "Hope is the Thing with Feathers."
Clip: S3 E5 | 2:31
Watch 2:00
My Music with Rhiannon Giddens
The Maids of Mitchelstown
Emer Mayock and Rhiannon Giddens perform "The Miads of Mitchelstown."
Clip: S3 E4 | 2:00
Watch 3:11
My Music with Rhiannon Giddens
Cortège
Loah and Rhiannon Giddens perform "Cortège".
Clip: S3 E2 | 3:11
Watch 0:29
My Music with Rhiannon Giddens
Season 3 Preview
Rhiannon Giddens interviews and performs with outstanding stars of Irish acoustic music.
Preview: S3 | 0:29
Watch 14:12
My Music with Rhiannon Giddens
Swannanoa Tunnel
Rhiannon Giddens tells the story of the folk song "Swannanoa Tunnel."
Clip: 14:12
Watch 3:40
My Music with Rhiannon Giddens
Rhiannon Giddens Performs The Cherry Tree
Rhiannon Giddens sings the traditional 'Cherry Tree Carol' at historic Kylemore Abbey.
Clip: 3:40
Watch 0:30
My Music with Rhiannon Giddens
Episode 6 Preview
Native American vocalist and lap steel guitarist Pura Fé is Rhiannon’s guest artist.
Preview: S2 E6 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
My Music with Rhiannon Giddens
Episode 5 Preview
Rhiannon and Japanese percussionist Haruka Fujii perform and chat.
Preview: S2 E5 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
My Music with Rhiannon Giddens
Episode 4 Preview
Rhiannon Giddens and tabla master Sandeep Das share a visit in L.A.’s Union Station.
Preview: S2 E4 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
My Music with Rhiannon Giddens
Episode 3 Preview
Violinist Mazz Swift shares songs and anecdotes with host Rhiannon Giddens.
Preview: S2 E3 | 0:30
My Music with Rhiannon Giddens
Niwel Tsumbu
Rhiannon visits guitarist Niwel Tsumbu on his family farm near Kinsale in County Cork.
Episode: S3 E5
My Music with Rhiannon Giddens
Loah
Rhiannon visits with Loah at Connolly's of Leap, a 500-year-old pub in West Cork.
Episode: S3 E2
Watch 25:04
My Music with Rhiannon Giddens
Episode 6
Native American vocalist and lap steel guitarist Pura Fé is Rhiannon’s guest artist.
Episode: S2 E6 | 25:04
Watch 25:03
My Music with Rhiannon Giddens
Episode 5
Rhiannon and Japanese percussionist Haruka Fujii perform and chat.
Episode: S2 E5 | 25:03
Watch 25:04
My Music with Rhiannon Giddens
Episode 4
Rhiannon Giddens and tabla master Sandeep Das share a visit in L.A.’s Union Station.
Episode: S2 E4 | 25:04
Watch 25:04
My Music with Rhiannon Giddens
Episode 3
Violinist Mazz Swift shares songs and anecdotes with host Rhiannon Giddens.
Episode: S2 E3 | 25:04
Watch 25:04
My Music with Rhiannon Giddens
Episode 2
Celtic harpist Maeve Gilchrist performs and visits with host Rhiannon Giddens.
Episode: S2 E2 | 25:04
Watch 25:04
My Music with Rhiannon Giddens
Episode 1
Rhiannon’s guest artist is Wu Man, master of the pipa or “Chinese banjo.”
Episode: S2 E1 | 25:04
Watch 24:35
My Music with Rhiannon Giddens
Episode 7
Rhiannon performs and talks with her partner and musical collaborator, Francesco Turrisi.
Episode: S1 E7 | 24:35
Watch 24:35
My Music with Rhiannon Giddens
Episode 6
Lyrical guitarist Joy Clark shares her upbeat vision with host Rhiannon Giddens.
Episode: S1 E6 | 24:35