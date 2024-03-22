100 WVIA Way
Grammy winner and MacArthur “Genius Grant” recipient Rhiannon Giddens hosts a new half-hour series of musical performance and conversation with outstanding guest artists—innovative and accomplished musicians and storytellers who have forged unconventional paths to find their voices.

Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • My Music with Rhiannon Giddens Season 2
  • My Music with Rhiannon Giddens Season 1
My Music with Rhiannon Giddens
Episode 6
Native American vocalist and lap steel guitarist Pura Fé is Rhiannon’s guest artist.
Episode: S2 E6
My Music with Rhiannon Giddens
Episode 5
Rhiannon and Japanese percussionist Haruka Fujii perform and chat.
Episode: S2 E5
My Music with Rhiannon Giddens
Episode 4
Rhiannon Giddens and tabla master Sandeep Das share a visit in L.A.’s Union Station.
Episode: S2 E4
My Music with Rhiannon Giddens
Episode 3
Violinist Mazz Swift shares songs and anecdotes with host Rhiannon Giddens.
Episode: S2 E3
My Music with Rhiannon Giddens
Episode 2
Celtic harpist Maeve Gilchrist performs and visits with host Rhiannon Giddens.
Episode: S2 E2
My Music with Rhiannon Giddens
Episode 1
Rhiannon’s guest artist is Wu Man, master of the pipa or “Chinese banjo.”
Episode: S2 E1
Watch 24:35
My Music with Rhiannon Giddens
Episode 7
Rhiannon performs and talks with her partner and musical collaborator, Francesco Turrisi.
Episode: S1 E7 | 24:35
Watch 24:35
My Music with Rhiannon Giddens
Episode 6
Lyrical guitarist Joy Clark shares her upbeat vision with host Rhiannon Giddens.
Episode: S1 E6 | 24:35
Watch 24:35
My Music with Rhiannon Giddens
Episode 5
Rhiannon Giddens visits Nina Simone’s childhood home to with indie artist Adia Victoria.
Episode: S1 E5 | 24:35
Watch 24:35
My Music with Rhiannon Giddens
Episode 4
Rhiannon Giddens visits the hometown of indigenous singer/songwriter Charly Lowry.
Episode: S1 E4 | 24:35
Watch 24:35
My Music with Rhiannon Giddens
Episode 3
Country music artist Rissi Palmer shares songs and stories with host Rhiannon Giddens.
Episode: S1 E3 | 24:35
Watch 24:35
My Music with Rhiannon Giddens
Episode 2
Rising star and activist Allison Russell performs and visits with host Rhiannon Giddens.
Episode: S1 E2 | 24:35
Watch 24:35
My Music with Rhiannon Giddens
Episode 1
Rhiannon sings and chats with three friends who have been lifelong musical influences.
Episode: S1 E1 | 24:35
