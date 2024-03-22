My Music with Rhiannon Giddens

Latest Episodes
Native American vocalist and lap steel guitarist Pura Fé is Rhiannon’s guest artist.
Rhiannon and Japanese percussionist Haruka Fujii perform and chat.
Rhiannon Giddens and tabla master Sandeep Das share a visit in L.A.’s Union Station.
Violinist Mazz Swift shares songs and anecdotes with host Rhiannon Giddens.
Celtic harpist Maeve Gilchrist performs and visits with host Rhiannon Giddens.
Rhiannon’s guest artist is Wu Man, master of the pipa or “Chinese banjo.”
Rhiannon performs and talks with her partner and musical collaborator, Francesco Turrisi.
Lyrical guitarist Joy Clark shares her upbeat vision with host Rhiannon Giddens.
Rhiannon Giddens visits Nina Simone’s childhood home to with indie artist Adia Victoria.
Rhiannon Giddens visits the hometown of indigenous singer/songwriter Charly Lowry.
Country music artist Rissi Palmer shares songs and stories with host Rhiannon Giddens.
Rising star and activist Allison Russell performs and visits with host Rhiannon Giddens.
Rhiannon sings and chats with three friends who have been lifelong musical influences.
