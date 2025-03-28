100 WVIA Way
PBS News Hour

March 28, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2025 Episode 87 | 57m 46s

March 28, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Aired: 03/27/25 | Expires: 04/27/25
Extras
Watch 8:05
PBS News Hour
'In Covid's Wake' criticizes government's pandemic response
Authors of 'In Covid's Wake' on their criticism of the government's pandemic response
Clip: S2025 E87 | 8:05
Watch 9:50
PBS News Hour
Brooks and Marcus on reaction to officials using Signal
Brooks and Marcus on political reaction to Trump officials using app to discuss Yemen plan
Clip: S2025 E87 | 9:50
Watch 3:42
PBS News Hour
Buildings collapse as 7.7 magnitude earthquake rocks Myanmar
Buildings collapse as 7.7 magnitude earthquake rocks Myanmar and Thailand
Clip: S2025 E87 | 3:42
Watch 3:38
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Israel strikes Hezbollah facility in Beirut
News Wrap: Israel strikes Beirut for first time since Hezbollah ceasefire took effect
Clip: S2025 E87 | 3:38
Watch 4:07
PBS News Hour
Vance lands in Greenland as Trump repeats desire to take it
Vance lands in Greenland as Trump reiterates desire to take territory
Clip: S2025 E87 | 4:07
Watch 5:26
PBS News Hour
What we know — and don't know — about U.S. strikes in Yemen
What we know — and don't know — about the U.S. strikes in Yemen
Clip: S2025 E87 | 5:26
Watch 10:45
PBS News Hour
Migrants in U.S. legally caught up in Trump crackdown
Migrants in U.S. legally and with no criminal history caught up in Trump crackdown
Clip: S2025 E87 | 10:45
Watch 5:26
PBS News Hour
The vulnerabilities of using Signal for military discussions
The security vulnerabilities of using Signal to discuss military operations
Clip: S2025 E87 | 5:26
Watch 6:50
PBS News Hour
How automakers are navigating Trump’s tariffs
How automakers are navigating Trump’s tariffs on imported vehicles and parts
Clip: S2025 E86 | 6:50
Watch 6:39
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: HHS cutting workforce by nearly 25 percent
News Wrap: Health and Human Services cutting workforce by nearly 25 percent
Clip: S2025 E86 | 6:39
Watch 56:45
PBS News Hour
March 27, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
March 27, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E86 | 56:45
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
March 26, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
March 26, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E85 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
March 25, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
March 25, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E84 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
March 24, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
March 24, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E83 | 57:46
Watch 26:45
PBS News Hour
March 23, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
March 23, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2025 E82 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
PBS News Hour
March 22, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
March 22, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2025 E81 | 26:45
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
March 21, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
March 21, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E80 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
March 20, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
March 20, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E79 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
March 19, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
March 19, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E78 | 57:46
Watch 56:44
PBS News Hour
March 18, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
March 18, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E77 | 56:44