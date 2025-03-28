March 28, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Extras
Authors of 'In Covid's Wake' on their criticism of the government's pandemic response
Brooks and Marcus on political reaction to Trump officials using app to discuss Yemen plan
Buildings collapse as 7.7 magnitude earthquake rocks Myanmar and Thailand
News Wrap: Israel strikes Beirut for first time since Hezbollah ceasefire took effect
Vance lands in Greenland as Trump reiterates desire to take territory
What we know — and don't know — about the U.S. strikes in Yemen
Migrants in U.S. legally and with no criminal history caught up in Trump crackdown
The security vulnerabilities of using Signal to discuss military operations
How automakers are navigating Trump’s tariffs on imported vehicles and parts
News Wrap: Health and Human Services cutting workforce by nearly 25 percent
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
2025
-
PBS News Hour Season 2024
-
PBS News Hour Season 2023
-
PBS News Hour Season 2022
-
PBS News Hour Season 2021
-
PBS News Hour Season 2020
-
PBS News Hour Season 2019
-
PBS News Hour Season 2018
-
PBS News Hour Season 2017
-
PBS News Hour Season 2016
-
PBS News Hour Season 2015
-
PBS News Hour Season 2014
-
PBS News Hour Season 2013
-
PBS News Hour Season 2012
-
PBS News Hour Season 2011
-
PBS News Hour Season 2010
-
PBS News Hour Season 2009
-
PBS News Hour Season 2008
-
PBS News Hour Season 2007
-
PBS News Hour Season 2006
-
PBS News Hour Season 2005
-
PBS News Hour Season 2004
-
PBS News Hour Season 2003
-
PBS News Hour Season 2001
-
PBS News Hour Season 1999
-
PBS News Hour Season 1997
-
PBS News Hour Season 1991
-
PBS News Hour Season 1987
-
PBS News Hour Season 1985
March 27, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
March 26, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
March 25, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
March 24, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
March 23, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
March 22, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
March 21, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
March 20, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
March 19, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
March 18, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode