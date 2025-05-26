100 WVIA Way
PBS News Hour

May 26, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2025 Episode 146 | 57m 46s

Monday on the News Hour, Russia escalates its assault on Ukraine, drawing criticism from President Trump and complicating U.S. efforts to broker a peace deal. We hear from Democratic candidates who are launching primary bids in hopes of charting a new path forward for a party in disarray. Plus, major charity organizations face an uncertain future after the Trump administration halted foreign aid.

Aired: 05/25/25
Watch 8:50
PBS News Hour
Japanese American WWII vet built bridges between cultures
Japanese American veteran built bridges between cultures after WWII
Clip: S2025 E146 | 8:50
Watch 10:02
PBS News Hour
Russia escalates drone attacks on Ukraine
Russia escalates assault on Ukraine with massive drone attacks on cities
Clip: S2025 E146 | 10:02
Watch 6:39
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Driver plows into crowd of people in Liverpool
News Wrap: Driver plows into crowd of fans celebrating Liverpool FC championship
Clip: S2025 E146 | 6:39
Watch 6:45
PBS News Hour
Catholic Relief Services faces uncertain future after cuts
Catholic Relief Services faces uncertain future after Trump cuts aid funding
Clip: S2025 E146 | 6:45
Watch 3:20
PBS News Hour
How young Democrats are pushing to redefine the party
How young Democratic candidates are pushing to redefine the party's future
Clip: S2025 E146 | 3:20
Watch 11:12
PBS News Hour
Amy Walter and Jasmine Wright on Trump's big bill
Amy Walter and Jasmine Wright on how Senate Republicans feel about Trump's big bill
Clip: S2025 E146 | 11:12
Watch 9:19
PBS News Hour
'Putin's Sledgehammer' reveals how Wagner Group gained power
'Putin's Sledgehammer' reveals how the Wagner Group became so powerful it threatened him
Clip: S2025 E146 | 9:19
Watch 4:56
PBS News Hour
The growing environmental impact of AI data centers
The growing environmental impact of AI data centers’ energy demands
Clip: S2025 E145 | 4:56
Watch 3:17
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Russia bombards Ukraine hours before 3rd POW swap
News Wrap: Russia bombards Ukraine hours before 3rd exchange of prisoners
Clip: S2025 E145 | 3:17
Watch 4:17
PBS News Hour
George Floyd’s uncle on the fight for justice 5 years later
George Floyd’s uncle reflects on the fight for social justice 5 years after police killing
Clip: S2025 E145 | 4:17
Watch 26:45
PBS News Hour
May 25, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
May 25, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2025 E145 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
PBS News Hour
May 24, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
May 24, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2025 E144 | 26:45
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
May 23, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
May 23, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E143 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
May 22, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
May 22, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E142 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
May 21, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
May 21, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E141 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
May 20, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
May 20, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E140 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
May 19, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
May 19, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E139 | 57:46
Watch 26:45
PBS News Hour
May 18, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
May 18, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2025 E138 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
PBS News Hour
May 17, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
May 17, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2025 E137 | 26:45
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
May 16, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
May 16, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E136 | 57:46